Two capybaras escape private zoo in Poland

May 20 (UPI) -- A pair of capybaras escaped from a private zoo in Poland and were rounded up by police with help from local residents.

The Municipal Police in Gdańsk said on social media that officers responded just before 8 p.m. Monday when the local Ecology Department received a report of two capybaras on the loose from a small private zoo.

Police and ecology officers responded to the scene to find local residents pursuing the escaped animals, which are native to South America.

The capybaras were found "hiding in the dense undergrowth and apparently had a great time in the wild," the post said.

The rodents were successfully returned to their home.

"What prompted them to go for an evening escapade? Beautiful weather? We probably won't know this, but we do know one thing -- catching them proved to be quite a challenge," police wrote.