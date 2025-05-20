Trending
Odd News
May 20, 2025 / 3:23 PM

1938 class ring found in parking lot returned to owner's granddaughter

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

May 20 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman found a 1938 class ring in the parking lot of a Starbucks and was able to return it to the original owner's granddaughter.

Lori Rhew said she found the Virginia Tech Class of 1938 ring in the parking lot of a Starbucks cafe in Wilmington.

"I just noticed a shiny object in the corner of the parking lot," Rhew told WECT-TV. "And I thought, 'This is a beautiful ring.'"

Rhew said she held onto the ring in the hopes of identifying its owner's family.

"I'm a sentimental person and I appreciate family heirlooms," Rhew said. "So, it just didn't feel right to get rid of it or sell it or give it away."

Using a magnifying glass and some online research, she was able to identify the ring's original owner as Virginia Tech graduate Wallace Garst, who died several years ago.

Rhew discovered Garst had a son, Wallace Garst, who died in 2024. His obituary in the Wilmington Star included a photo that showed him wearing his father's ring on his finger.

"I just could not believe it," Rhew said.

Wallace Gart's obituary showed he was survived by a daughter, Laura Stoy, who Rhew was then able to contact.

"I think he wore the ring because it made him carry about of his father around with him," Stoy said.

She said receiving the ring was like getting a piece of her father back.

"I really feel like it was serendipitous that my dad was reaching out, he knew I had been thinking about him and he was popping in to say 'I'm here,'" Stoy said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Young boys in Poland find message in a bottle from 1959
Odd News // 24 minutes ago
Young boys in Poland find message in a bottle from 1959
May 20 (UPI) -- A pair of 10-year-old boys walking near a beach in Poland found a message in a bottle that turned out to be a handwritten love letter from 1959.
Idaho man scoops water with his hands to break his own world record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Idaho man scoops water with his hands to break his own world record
May 20 (UPI) -- The Idaho man who holds the most concurrent Guinness World Records titles beat one of his own records by using his hands to transfer 1.3 gallons of water between two containers in 30 seconds.
Snake pokes out from under hood of Missouri woman's car
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Snake pokes out from under hood of Missouri woman's car
May 20 (UPI) -- Missouri wildlife officials are reminding residents to check under the hoods of their vehicles after a black rat snake poked out from the engine compartment of a Eugene resident's car.
Deputy fishes baby alligator out of North Carolina pool
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Deputy fishes baby alligator out of North Carolina pool
May 20 (UPI) -- A sheriff's deputy in North Carolina used a net to capture a small alligator found taking a relaxing swim in a pool.
Two capybaras escape private zoo in Poland
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Two capybaras escape private zoo in Poland
May 20 (UPI) -- A pair of capybaras escaped from a private zoo in Poland and were rounded up by police with help from local residents.
Michigan Lottery player wins his second Fantasy 5 jackpot in two years
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Michigan Lottery player wins his second Fantasy 5 jackpot in two years
May 19 (UPI) -- A Michigan man scored a $110,000 jackpot from a Fantasy 5 Double Play drawing just over one year after winning $115,000 Fantasy 5 prize.
9-foot snake found wandering loose in Iowa gets new home in Illinois
Odd News // 1 day ago
9-foot snake found wandering loose in Iowa gets new home in Illinois
May 19 (UPI) -- A 9-foot reticulated python found wandering loose in an Iowa resident's front yard has a new home in Illinois.
Donkey escapes after Texas lake rescue, heads to the highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Donkey escapes after Texas lake rescue, heads to the highway
May 19 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas said a donkey was rescued from a lake, but managed to escape from animal control officers and make its way to a highway.
3,076 'Smurfs' come together to break world record in France
Odd News // 1 day ago
3,076 'Smurfs' come together to break world record in France
May 19 (UPI) -- A small town in France succeeded in its third Guinness World Record attempt by hosting a gathering of 3,076 people dressed as Smurfs.
Wildlife center workers don bear suits to feed baby bruin
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wildlife center workers don bear suits to feed baby bruin
May 19 (UPI) -- Workers at a California wildlife center donned bear costumes to feed and care for a 2-month-old black bear cub.

Trending Stories

3,076 'Smurfs' come together to break world record in France
3,076 'Smurfs' come together to break world record in France
9-foot snake found wandering loose in Iowa gets new home in Illinois
9-foot snake found wandering loose in Iowa gets new home in Illinois
Registration open for clothing-optional 5k race in South Carolina
Registration open for clothing-optional 5k race in South Carolina
Wildlife center workers don bear suits to feed baby bruin
Wildlife center workers don bear suits to feed baby bruin
Donkey escapes after Texas lake rescue, heads to the highway
Donkey escapes after Texas lake rescue, heads to the highway

Follow Us