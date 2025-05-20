May 20 (UPI) -- A sheriff's deputy in North Carolina used a net to capture a small alligator found taking a relaxing swim in a pool.

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said on social media that a deputy was called out to Ocean Isle Beach where "a baby alligator decided to beat the heat with a dip in a community pool."

The deputy used a net to scoop the gator out of the water and relocated it "to a more appropriate swimming spot," a nearby waterway.

"You never know what kind of calls our deputies will get -- from catching criminals to catching reptiles in floaties," the sheriff's office wrote.