May 20 (UPI) -- Missouri wildlife officials are reminding residents to check under the hoods of their vehicles after a black rat snake poked out from the engine compartment of a Eugene resident's car.

The Missouri Department of Conservation said LeAnna Binkley was driving her son, Grady, to baseball practice when the snake "popped out on the hood" of her car.

The mother and son "attempted to 'chase' the snake out of her vehicle, but the sneaky passenger was determined to stay and dipped back into the hood," the department said on social media.

Binkley drove the car to Cole R-5, the school where she works as a teacher, and enlisted the help of colleagues including the district superintendent to attempt to evict the slithering stowaway.

"It took some intense efforts but the group was able to safely remove the snake and it wasn't harmed," the post said.

Officials wrote the incident should serve as a reminder for area residents to check under the hoods of their vehicles.

"Snakes can be attracted to the warmth of the engine compartment, especially after a drive, and they like dark, enclosed spaces," they wrote.