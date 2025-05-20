Trending
May 20, 2025 / 12:37 PM

Idaho man scoops water with his hands to break his own world record

By Ben Hooper
May 20 (UPI) -- The Idaho man who holds the most concurrent Guinness World Records titles beat one of his own records by using his hands to transfer 1.3 gallons of water between two containers in 30 seconds.

David "Record Breaker" Rush said it originally took him five years of attempts to set the record for most water moved by the hands in 30 seconds before he finally broke it in 2024 with 112.4 ounces of water successfully transferred.

Rush said several of his early attempts were disqualified due to Guinness World Records rules violations, including his pitcher of water moving slightly and using a non-approved surface.

Rush took aim at his own record and "obliterated" it with 172.5 ounces, or 1.3 gallons, of water moved.

Rush wrote the record taught him that "persistence pays off, the weirdest goals can lead to rewarding victories, and that sometimes, breaking your own record is even sweeter than setting the first one."

