May 19 (UPI) -- A small town in France succeeded in its third Guinness World Record attempt by hosting a gathering of 3,076 people dressed as Smurfs.

The town of Landerneau, in France's Brittany region, had attempted the world record for the most people dressed as Smurfs twice before, but fell short of the record of 2,762 people, which was set in Germany in 2019.

The town made its third attempt Sunday with official backing from Paramount Pictures ahead of the release of the film Smurfs on July 18.

The Smurfs were created by Belgian cartoonist Pierre Culliford, aka Peyo, in 1958. They are called "Schtroumpfs" in French.