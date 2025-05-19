Trending
Odd News
May 19, 2025 / 11:10 AM

Wildlife center workers don bear suits to feed baby bruin

By Ben Hooper
May 19 (UPI) -- Workers at a California wildlife center donned bear costumes to feed and care for a 2-month-old black bear cub.

The San Diego Humane Society said the cub, the youngest bear to ever be a patient at the Ramona Wildlife Center, was found wandering solo at the Los Padres National Forest on April 12 and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife was unable to locate its mother to facilitate a reunion.

"He arrived weak and underweight, but thanks to round-the-clock feedings, expert medical care and some serious bear-y good dedication from our Project Wildlife team, he's now stable and thriving," the humane society said on social media.

The post included a video of the bear being cared for by team members in bear costumes. The center said the employees "mimic maternal behaviors and keep the bear from bonding with humans."

The goal is to eventually return the bear to the wild once it is old enough to survive on its own.

"If another orphaned cub enters care elsewhere in California, CDFW may try to pair them to help keep them wild and avoid human imprinting," officials wrote.

