May 19, 2025 / 4:08 PM

Michigan Lottery player wins his second Fantasy 5 jackpot in two years

By Ben Hooper
A Michigan man won $110,000 from a Fantasy 5 Double Play drawing just over a year after winning a $115,000 Fantasy 5 prize. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery
May 19 (UPI) -- A Michigan man scored a $110,000 jackpot from a Fantasy 5 Double Play drawing just over one year after winning $115,000 Fantasy 5 prize.

Kelly Ralston, 61, of Mount Pleasant, told Michigan Lottery officials he bought a ticket for the May 10 drawing at the Oil City EZ mart on South Coleman Road in Mount Pleasant and ended up matching the Double Play numbers: 02-03-07-22-28.

The ticket earned him a $110,000 prize just over a year after he collected $115,000 from a Fantasy 5 drawing.

"I've continued to play Fantasy 5 since I won last year, but I never thought I would win big a second time," Ralston said. "The morning after the drawing, I scanned my Fantasy 5 ticket on the Lottery app and was stunned when $110,000 came up on the screen. I still can't believe I won again!"

Ralston said he doesn't plan to stop playing anytime soon.

"I plan to keep playing and hopefully be back claiming a big prize for the third time," he said.

The winner said he has some plans in mind for his latest winnings.

"The first time I won, I used the money to buy a camper, help my family and do things around my house, and now I plan to retire and live comfortably," he said.

