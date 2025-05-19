May 19 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas said a donkey was rescued from a lake, but managed to escape from animal control officers and make its way to a highway.

The Live Oak Police Department said on social media Monday that the donkey was first spotted running loose May 12 near Narrow Pass and Toepperwein, and officers engaged the animal in "a surprisingly fast hoof pursuit."

The donkey managed to lose its pursuers in the area of Interstate 35 and O'Connor due to the animal being "impressively stealthy for an animal wearing no shoes," police wrote.

Live Oak Animal Control responded a short time later to a report of the fugitive donkey swimming in the lake at Main City Park. Universal City Animal Control officers helped Live Oak responders fish the donkey out of the water and tie it up with a clamp.

"And he escaped. Again. Clamp and all," the post said.

The donkey was next seen running loose on San Antonio Highway, causing traffic congestion before fleeing into the woods.

It was unclear whether the donkey had since been captured or remained on the loose. Police did not say whether they have identified where the donkey originally came from.