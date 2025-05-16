May 16 (UPI) -- A moose wandered up to the grass outside a hospital in Anchorage, Alaska, and gave birth to a healthy calf.

Witnesses captured photos and videos on Thursday when the mother moose gave birth on the grass right outside the city's Providence Hospital.

A witness identified as Louise C. said she was on her way to the hospital's cafe when she saw a crowd had gathered.

"I see a ton of people peering over the balcony and I'm like, 'What's going on?' and so I go over and there's a moose who just gave birth, and it's so exciting because this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing to witness," Louise told KTUU-TV. "It was just the cutest thing ever and I've never witnessed something like that."

The mother moose and calf remained in the area for hours following the birth, witnesses said.

Providence Hospital previously had a viral moose visit in 2023, when a young moose wandered into the hospital's lobby to munch on the decorative plants.