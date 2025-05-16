Michigan man thought lottery jackpot win was a prank

May 16 (UPI) -- A Detroit man said he initially thought he was being pranked when he discovered he had won a lottery prize of $25,000 a year for life.

Micale Garland told Michigan Lottery officials he bought his ticket for the April 28 Lucky for Life drawing online.

"I have been playing Lucky For Life for a few years and I always buy my tickets online," Garland said. "When I saw the email from the lottery about claiming a prize, I logged into my account and thought I was being pranked when I saw my account balance. It wasn't until I called the lottery and confirmed the prize with them that I believed I'd really won. It still feels like I'm living in a dream!"

Garland said some of his winnings will go toward taking a trip and the rest will go into savings.