Trending
Odd News
May 16, 2025 / 4:13 PM

Michigan man thought lottery jackpot win was a prank

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
A Michigan man said he thought he was being pranked when he discovered he had won a lottery prize of $25,000 a year for life. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Michigan man said he thought he was being pranked when he discovered he had won a lottery prize of $25,000 a year for life. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- A Detroit man said he initially thought he was being pranked when he discovered he had won a lottery prize of $25,000 a year for life.

Micale Garland told Michigan Lottery officials he bought his ticket for the April 28 Lucky for Life drawing online.

"I have been playing Lucky For Life for a few years and I always buy my tickets online," Garland said. "When I saw the email from the lottery about claiming a prize, I logged into my account and thought I was being pranked when I saw my account balance. It wasn't until I called the lottery and confirmed the prize with them that I believed I'd really won. It still feels like I'm living in a dream!"

Garland said some of his winnings will go toward taking a trip and the rest will go into savings.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Moose gives birth on the grass outside Alaska hospital
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Moose gives birth on the grass outside Alaska hospital
May 16 (UPI) -- A moose wandered up to the grass outside a hospital in Anchorage, Alaska, and gave birth to a healthy calf.
Manatee strikes up friendship with Florida paddleboarder
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Manatee strikes up friendship with Florida paddleboarder
May 16 (UPI) -- A Florida woman's unusual friendship with a manatee that repeatedly approached her paddleboard has gone viral after she posted videos of the encounters to TikTok.
Registration open for clothing-optional 5k race in South Carolina
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Registration open for clothing-optional 5k race in South Carolina
May 16 (UPI) -- A South Carolina resort said it already has a record 161 people signed up to run an annual 5k race with an unusual twist: it's clothing-optional.
Cat escapes Florida vet, takes nearly 3-mile journey home
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Cat escapes Florida vet, takes nearly 3-mile journey home
May 16 (UPI) -- A cat, still with anesthesia in his system following surgery, escaped from a vet in Florida and made the nearly 3-mile trek home to his favorite chair.
City employees find alligator 'just chillin'' in pipe under Florida road
Odd News // 1 day ago
City employees find alligator 'just chillin'' in pipe under Florida road
May 15 (UPI) -- Municipal employees doing a routine inspection of a pipe underneath a Florida road ended up capturing photos and video of a small alligator "just chillin'" in the underground pipe.
Maryland Lottery player wins his second big prize from Racetrax game
Odd News // 1 day ago
Maryland Lottery player wins his second big prize from Racetrax game
May 15 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who frequently plays Racetrax scored a $46,734.50 prize -- his second major win in the Maryland Lottery's virtual horse racing game.
Reptile wranglers find 'weird' diamondback rattlesnake in Arizona
Odd News // 1 day ago
Reptile wranglers find 'weird' diamondback rattlesnake in Arizona
May 15 (UPI) -- Rattlesnake wranglers in Arizona shared a photo of a "weird" snake they came across in the backyard of a Scottsdale home.
Bear steals trail camera in New Hampshire
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear steals trail camera in New Hampshire
May 15 (UPI) -- Police investigating the "theft" of a trail camera in New Hampshire reviewed recorded footage and identified the suspect -- a bear.
Trapped baby deer rescued from storm drain in Texas
Odd News // 1 day ago
Trapped baby deer rescued from storm drain in Texas
May 15 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal protection officers in Texas removed a manhole cover and climbed down into a storm drain to rescue a trapped fawn.
3-inch-tall Yorkie in Ontario might be world's shortest dog
Odd News // 1 day ago
3-inch-tall Yorkie in Ontario might be world's shortest dog
May 15 (UPI) -- An Ontario woman said she believes her Yorkshire terrier, standing at just 3 inches tall and weighing less than a pound, might be the smallest dog in the world.

Trending Stories

Reptile wranglers find 'weird' diamondback rattlesnake in Arizona
Reptile wranglers find 'weird' diamondback rattlesnake in Arizona
Robot sets record by solving Rubik's cube in .103 seconds
Robot sets record by solving Rubik's cube in .103 seconds
City employees find alligator 'just chillin'' in pipe under Florida road
City employees find alligator 'just chillin'' in pipe under Florida road
3-inch-tall Yorkie in Ontario might be world's shortest dog
3-inch-tall Yorkie in Ontario might be world's shortest dog
Maryland Lottery player wins his second big prize from Racetrax game
Maryland Lottery player wins his second big prize from Racetrax game

Follow Us