May 16 (UPI) -- A cat, still with anesthesia in his system following surgery, escaped from a vet in Florida and made the nearly 3-mile trek home to his favorite chair.

Bob Beasock said his cat, George, was at SPCA Florida in Lakeland to get neutered, and right after the surgery the feline managed to break out of a cage, climb a fence and flee into the wilderness -- all while still feeling the effects of anesthesia.

"He still had silly drugs in his system," the SPCA said in a news release.

Beasock and shelter staff searched nearly a week for George, but it turned out the cat had made his own way home Loma Verde, where Beasock found the feline curled up in his favorite chair in the carport.

"There was George -- stretched out in his chair in our carport, looking like he had just returned from a grand adventure," Beasock said. "He was a bit thinner, clearly hungry, but otherwise no worse for the wear."

He said George had to take a 2.7-mile journey home.

"He had to go through two or three subdivisions, around a couple of lakes, and cross five or six roads," Beasock told WTVT-TV. "If I had been stuck there, I would've called an Uber. But George didn't have that option."