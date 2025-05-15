Trending
May 15, 2025 / 12:50 PM

Trapped baby deer rescued from storm drain in Texas

By Ben Hooper
May 15 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal protection officers in Texas removed a manhole cover and climbed down into a storm drain to rescue a trapped fawn.

The Austin Animal Center said on social media that rescuers responded to a storm drain in the city where neighbors reported a baby deer was trapped and barely visible.

Firefighters helped remove a manhole cover so a rescuer could climb down into the drain to carry the fawn to safety.

"He appeared healthy and was returned to a quiet spot nearby, where his mom is known to visit," the post said.

Austin Animal Protection said it is not unusual for animals to find their way into storm drains, but they don't always need rescuing.

"Storm drains are often used by wildlife as hidden highways through the city. While many animals navigate them just fine, some can get stuck or disoriented," officials wrote.

