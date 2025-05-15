Trending
May 15, 2025 / 4:29 PM

City employees find alligator 'just chillin'' in pipe under Florida road

By Ben Hooper
May 15 (UPI) -- Municipal employees doing a routine inspection of a pipe underneath a Florida road ended up capturing photos and video of a small alligator "just chillin'" in the underground pipe.

The City of Oviedo posted a photo to Facebook showing an image of the gator captured by workers using a remote-controlled camera to check the pipe under Lockwood Boulevard for cracks and leaks.

A follow-up post included a video of the alligator strolling through the pipe.

"You loved him the first time around and now he's back! We did a routine check of the pipe under Lockwood Blvd and discovered our friend was back, just chillin. Also, the pipes are good. No leaks," the post said.

The city previously shared video of an alligator in the same pipe in 2023.

"We aren't sure if this is the same alligator from a few years ago, but it's just as fun to watch," officials wrote.

