Maryland Lottery player wins his second big prize from Racetrax game

A Maryland man who collected a $46,734.50 prize from the Maryland Lottery's Racetrax virtual horse racing game previously scored a prize of about $78,000 from the same game in 2024. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

May 15 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who frequently plays Racetrax scored a $46,734.50 prize -- his second major win in the Maryland Lottery's virtual horse racing game.

The Calvert County man told Maryland Lottery officials he was at the Rod 'N' Reel store in Calvert County May 8 when he decided to place a Superfecta Wheel bet on a different set of horses than his regular picks.

He chose horses 1, 7, 8, 9 and 10 for 20 races, and on the 16th race the horses numbered 7, 8, 9 and 10 crossed the finish line in the exact order he had predicted.

The 50-cent bet earned him a $46,734.50 prize.

The winner previously collected a prize of about $78,000 playing Racetrax in 2024.

The retiree said his winnings will go toward paying bills and giving a boost to his savings.