May 15 (UPI) -- An Ontario woman said she believes her Yorkshire terrier, standing at just 3 inches tall and weighing less than a pound, might be the smallest dog in the world.

Kim Passero of Loretto said her dog, Lulu, has a lot of energy and spunk in a small package.

"She is probably the sauciest dog I've ever had," Passero told CTV News. "When she had her first bath she swatted at me and bit me, telling me, 'I don't like this!' And she has the tiniest teeth."

The current world's shortest dog, a chihuahua named Pearl, stands at 3.59 inches tall. Passero said Lulu is shorter at only 3 inches tall, but the Yorkie is only 4 months old, and Guinness World Records won't accept official measurements until she is at least 1 year old.