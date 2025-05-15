May 15 (UPI) -- Police investigating the "theft" of a trail camera in New Hampshire reviewed recorded footage and identified the suspect -- a bear.

The Jackson Police Department shared video on social media showing a bear seemingly attempting to steal the camera using its teeth and claws while another bear watches from a short distance away.

"This morning we received a report of a camera theft in town, fortunately the suspect was caught on the camera in the act," police wrote. "Does anyone recognize this suspect? He was described as wearing all black and it occurred in the early morning hours. (Very suspicious)."

Police welcomed any assistance from local "junior detectives."

"This kind of conduct is unbearable," the post quipped.