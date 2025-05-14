Trending
May 14, 2025 / 11:30 AM

Duck triggers speed camera exactly 7 years after identical incident

By Ben Hooper
A duck triggered a speed camera in Koeniz, Switzerland, exactly seven years after a similar-looking mallard triggered the same camera by flying at the same speed. Photo courtesy of the Municipality of Koeniz/Facebook
May 14 (UPI) -- A traffic monitoring camera in a Swiss town was triggered by a fast-flying duck breaking the speed limit -- seven years to the day after the same thing happened in the same spot at the same speed.

The Municipality of Koeniz said on social media that the speed camera was triggered April 13 and captured an image of a male duck traveling at 32 mph in a 12 mph zone.

A similar-looking duck triggered the same camera on April 13, 2018, by flying at the same speed. Officials speculated the two photos could be the same bird returning to the scene of his original traffic crime for a repeat offense.

The town stressed the incident was not a "late April Fools'" prank, as the computers that control the camera are inspected and calibrated annually and the stored photos are sealed and impossible to manipulate.

"We hope you enjoy pondering curious coincidences, criminal activities of animals and the maximum flight speed of ducks," the municipality's post said.

