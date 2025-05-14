May 14 (UPI) -- An escaped dog wandered into a neighbor's yard in New Jersey's Mercer County and took a swim in the pool -- but ended up needing help to get out.

The Robbinsville Township Police Department said on social media that officers responded Saturday afternoon to a report of a dog "actively drowning in a backyard pool at a residence on Sienna Court."

Patrolmen James Pica and Michael Slininger were able to fish the canine out of the water in time for the dog, named Zissou, to make a full recovery.

"Zissou was clearly in distress and likely would have drowned had the officers not acted when they did

Zissou was found to have escaped from his owner's residence along with a second canine found wandering in the same yard. Both canines were safely reunited with their owner.

The owner and Zissou paid police a visit Saturday evening to personally thank the officers.