Trending
Odd News
May 14, 2025 / 11:50 AM

'Actively drowning' dog rescued from backyard pool in New Jersey

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

May 14 (UPI) -- An escaped dog wandered into a neighbor's yard in New Jersey's Mercer County and took a swim in the pool -- but ended up needing help to get out.

The Robbinsville Township Police Department said on social media that officers responded Saturday afternoon to a report of a dog "actively drowning in a backyard pool at a residence on Sienna Court."

Patrolmen James Pica and Michael Slininger were able to fish the canine out of the water in time for the dog, named Zissou, to make a full recovery.

"Zissou was clearly in distress and likely would have drowned had the officers not acted when they did

Zissou was found to have escaped from his owner's residence along with a second canine found wandering in the same yard. Both canines were safely reunited with their owner.

The owner and Zissou paid police a visit Saturday evening to personally thank the officers.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Duck triggers speed camera exactly 7 years after identical incident
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Duck triggers speed camera exactly 7 years after identical incident
May 14 (UPI) -- A traffic monitoring camera in a Swiss town was triggered by a fast-flying duck breaking the speed limit -- seven years to the day after the same thing happened in the same spot at the same speed.
Woman hangs by her hair for 25 minutes to break world record
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Woman hangs by her hair for 25 minutes to break world record
May 13 (UPI) -- A professional circus performer who specializes in hair hanging broke a Guinness World Record when she was suspended by her locks for 25 minutes and 11.3 seconds.
Alpacas escape Cedar Point petting zoo, wander through park
Odd News // 1 day ago
Alpacas escape Cedar Point petting zoo, wander through park
May 13 (UPI) -- Visitors to the Cedar Point amusement park in Ohio captured video when a trio of alpacas escaped from the petting zoo and took a self-guided tour of the park.
Texas cat's viral quinceañera ends up saving local rescue group
Odd News // 1 day ago
Texas cat's viral quinceañera ends up saving local rescue group
May 13 (UPI) -- A Houston woman celebrated her cat's 15th birthday with a quinceañera that went viral online and ended up saving a local animal rescue group.
Cow causes delays for commuters on Oklahoma City highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cow causes delays for commuters on Oklahoma City highway
May 13 (UPI) -- Early-morning commuters on an Oklahoma City highway faced delays Tuesday when an escaped cow wandered into the eastbound lanes.
Bright green fireball in Australian sky identified as 'one hell of a meteor'
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bright green fireball in Australian sky identified as 'one hell of a meteor'
May 12 (UPI) -- Astronomy experts in Western Australia said a bright green light that illuminated the early morning sky over the state was actually "one hell of a meteor."
Zoo asks public to be on the lookout for escaped capybara
Odd News // 1 day ago
Zoo asks public to be on the lookout for escaped capybara
May 12 (UPI) -- A zoo in eastern China is asking for the public's help to locate an escaped capybara that has been on the loose for more than 40 days.
Baby raccoons rescued from inside wall at San Francisco's Chase Center
Odd News // 2 days ago
Baby raccoons rescued from inside wall at San Francisco's Chase Center
May 12 (UPI) -- San Francisco Animal Care and Control officers were called out to Chase Center to rescue a family of three baby raccoons found stuck in a wall.
New Zealand cyclist collides with goat during Giro d'Italia
Odd News // 2 days ago
New Zealand cyclist collides with goat during Giro d'Italia
May 12 (UPI) -- A New Zealand cyclist competing in Europe's Giro d'Italia had a near brush with disaster when a stray goat collided with his leg and back wheel -- and the moment was caught on camera.
'Randomly' selected scratch-off lottery ticket earns man $300,000
Odd News // 4 days ago
'Randomly' selected scratch-off lottery ticket earns man $300,000
May 9 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said he "randomly" selected a scratch-off lottery ticket that turned out to be a $300,000 winner.

Trending Stories

Zoo asks public to be on the lookout for escaped capybara
Zoo asks public to be on the lookout for escaped capybara
Woman hangs by her hair for 25 minutes to break world record
Woman hangs by her hair for 25 minutes to break world record
Texas cat's viral quinceañera ends up saving local rescue group
Texas cat's viral quinceañera ends up saving local rescue group
Alpacas escape Cedar Point petting zoo, wander through park
Alpacas escape Cedar Point petting zoo, wander through park
Bright green fireball in Australian sky identified as 'one hell of a meteor'
Bright green fireball in Australian sky identified as 'one hell of a meteor'

Follow Us