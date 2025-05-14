Trending
Odd News
May 14, 2025 / 1:57 PM

Alligator 'knocking on front doors' gets stuck in folding chair

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

May 14 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office said an alligator found "knocking on doors" in a Lee County neighborhood was captured after getting stuck in a folding chair.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office posted a video to social media showing the gator that was spotted visiting front porches in Tortuga.

"Our 3rd precinct deputies responded to a call this morning of a suspicious gator knocking on doors within the Tortuga community," the post said.

The video shows the alligator get its head stuck in a folding chair, causing it to bring the seat with it as it approaches the front door of a home.

The footage shows deputies helping a trapper secure the gator for relocation.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Robot sets record by solving Rubik's cube in .103 seconds
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Robot sets record by solving Rubik's cube in .103 seconds
May 14 (UPI) -- A team of Purdue University students built a robot that can solve a Rubik's cube in a record-breaking .103 seconds.
'Actively drowning' dog rescued from backyard pool in New Jersey
Odd News // 2 hours ago
'Actively drowning' dog rescued from backyard pool in New Jersey
May 14 (UPI) -- An escaped dog wandered into a neighbor's yard in New Jersey's Mercer County and took a swim in the pool -- but ended up needing help to get out.
Duck triggers speed camera exactly 7 years after identical incident
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Duck triggers speed camera exactly 7 years after identical incident
May 14 (UPI) -- A traffic monitoring camera in a Swiss town was triggered by a fast-flying duck breaking the speed limit -- seven years to the day after the same thing happened in the same spot at the same speed.
Woman hangs by her hair for 25 minutes to break world record
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Woman hangs by her hair for 25 minutes to break world record
May 13 (UPI) -- A professional circus performer who specializes in hair hanging broke a Guinness World Record when she was suspended by her locks for 25 minutes and 11.3 seconds.
Alpacas escape Cedar Point petting zoo, wander through park
Odd News // 1 day ago
Alpacas escape Cedar Point petting zoo, wander through park
May 13 (UPI) -- Visitors to the Cedar Point amusement park in Ohio captured video when a trio of alpacas escaped from the petting zoo and took a self-guided tour of the park.
Texas cat's viral quinceañera ends up saving local rescue group
Odd News // 1 day ago
Texas cat's viral quinceañera ends up saving local rescue group
May 13 (UPI) -- A Houston woman celebrated her cat's 15th birthday with a quinceañera that went viral online and ended up saving a local animal rescue group.
Cow causes delays for commuters on Oklahoma City highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cow causes delays for commuters on Oklahoma City highway
May 13 (UPI) -- Early-morning commuters on an Oklahoma City highway faced delays Tuesday when an escaped cow wandered into the eastbound lanes.
Bright green fireball in Australian sky identified as 'one hell of a meteor'
Odd News // 2 days ago
Bright green fireball in Australian sky identified as 'one hell of a meteor'
May 12 (UPI) -- Astronomy experts in Western Australia said a bright green light that illuminated the early morning sky over the state was actually "one hell of a meteor."
Zoo asks public to be on the lookout for escaped capybara
Odd News // 2 days ago
Zoo asks public to be on the lookout for escaped capybara
May 12 (UPI) -- A zoo in eastern China is asking for the public's help to locate an escaped capybara that has been on the loose for more than 40 days.
Baby raccoons rescued from inside wall at San Francisco's Chase Center
Odd News // 2 days ago
Baby raccoons rescued from inside wall at San Francisco's Chase Center
May 12 (UPI) -- San Francisco Animal Care and Control officers were called out to Chase Center to rescue a family of three baby raccoons found stuck in a wall.

Trending Stories

Zoo asks public to be on the lookout for escaped capybara
Zoo asks public to be on the lookout for escaped capybara
Woman hangs by her hair for 25 minutes to break world record
Woman hangs by her hair for 25 minutes to break world record
Texas cat's viral quinceañera ends up saving local rescue group
Texas cat's viral quinceañera ends up saving local rescue group
Alpacas escape Cedar Point petting zoo, wander through park
Alpacas escape Cedar Point petting zoo, wander through park
Bright green fireball in Australian sky identified as 'one hell of a meteor'
Bright green fireball in Australian sky identified as 'one hell of a meteor'

Follow Us