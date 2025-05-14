May 14 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office said an alligator found "knocking on doors" in a Lee County neighborhood was captured after getting stuck in a folding chair.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office posted a video to social media showing the gator that was spotted visiting front porches in Tortuga.

"Our 3rd precinct deputies responded to a call this morning of a suspicious gator knocking on doors within the Tortuga community," the post said.

The video shows the alligator get its head stuck in a folding chair, causing it to bring the seat with it as it approaches the front door of a home.

The footage shows deputies helping a trapper secure the gator for relocation.