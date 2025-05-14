May 14 (UPI) -- A team of Purdue University students built a robot that can solve a Rubik's cube in a record-breaking .103 seconds.

Matthew Patrohay, Junpei Ota, Aden Hurd and Alex Berta, students at Purdue's Elmore Family School of Electrical and Computer Engineering in West Lafayette, Ind., met through a co-op program at the school and teamed up to design their puzzle-solving bot, which they dubbed "Purdubik's Cube."

"We solve in 103 milliseconds," Patrohay said in an article on Purdue's website. "A human blink takes about 200 to 300 milliseconds. So, before you even realize it's moving, we've solved it."

The previous record was set at .305 seconds -- or 305 milliseconds -- in 2024 by a robot built by the Mitsubishi Electric Corporation's Component Production Engineering Center.