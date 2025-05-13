Cow causes delays for commuters on Oklahoma City highway

May 13 (UPI) -- Early-morning commuters on an Oklahoma City highway faced delays Tuesday when an escaped cow wandered into the eastbound lanes.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said the bovine wandered onto Interstate 40, near South Pennsylvania Avenue, just after 5 a.m.

The cow was not struck by any vehicles but caused traffic back-ups while police worked to wrangle the bovine jaywalker.

The cow, which did not appear to be injured, was eventually wrangled onto the shoulder of the highway and loaded into a trailer.

The origins of the cow were unknown Tuesday morning.