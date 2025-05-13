Trending
May 13, 2025 / 4:23 PM

Woman hangs by her hair for 25 minutes to break world record

By Ben Hooper
May 13 (UPI) -- A professional circus performer who specializes in hair hanging broke a Guinness World Record when she was suspended by her locks for 25 minutes and 11.3 seconds.

Leila Noone, 39, attempted the record for the longest time suspended by the hair in a scenic location at Redwood National and State Parks in California.

Noone said it took her two years of practice and endurance-building to break the record of 23 minutes and 19 seconds, which was set by Australian Suthakaran Sivagnanathurai in 2011.

The performer said her goal with the record attempt was to prove what can be done with the power of the mind.

