Alpacas escape Cedar Point petting zoo, wander through park

May 13 (UPI) -- Visitors to the Cedar Point amusement park in Ohio captured video when a trio of alpacas escaped from the petting zoo and took a self-guided tour of the park.

Laura Steuk-Mastropaolo captured video Friday when she spotted the three animals wandering loose next to the Sandusky park's train with employees in pursuit.

"I think it is time to retire the Cedar Point Petting Farm," Steuk-Mastropaolo wrote on social media.

Tony Clark, a spokesman for Six Flags Cedar Point, said the alpacas escaped from The Barnyard petting zoo when a third-party operator unlocked their pen during a cleaning operation.

Clark said the alpacas were safely returned to their pens.

Cedar Point's petting zoo made headlines last June when a pair of camels escaped from their pen and went wandering through the crowds. A herd of goats escaped from their pen just a few days later.