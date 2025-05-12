Trending
May 12, 2025 / 1:18 PM

Zoo asks public to be on the lookout for escaped capybara

By Ben Hooper
The Zhuyuwan Scenic Area in Yangzhou City, China, is asking members of the public to be on the lookout for a capybara that escaped from the zoo on April 3. Photo courtesy of Gabriela-Motta/Pixabay.com
May 12 (UPI) -- A zoo in eastern China is asking for the public's help to locate an escaped capybara that has been on the loose for more than 40 days.

The Zhuyuwan Scenic Area in Yangzhou City said three capybaras -- named Doubao, Bazong and Duoduo -- escaped April 3 when Bazong broke through a wooden panel.

Bazong and Duoduo were quickly recaptured, but Doubao has managed to evade pursuit for weeks.

"Investigations indicate that Doubao carries no dangerous weapons and poses no threat to the public, so please don't worry," the zoo joked on social media.

Officials offered a reward of free admission to the zoo in exchange for information leading to Doubao's capture.

The facility said in a follow-up post that current weather conditions in the area and the local plant life have left zookeepers with "no worries" about Doubao's ability to survive on the loose.

"Because it is close to the canal and Doubao is an excellent swimmer, it is difficult to capture him," the zoo said. "We urge Doubao to surrender himself voluntarily. Wandering outside is not the way to survive. Coming back to live a good life with a regular job is the kingly way!"

Capybaras, the world's largest living species of rodents, are native to South America.

