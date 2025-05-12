Bright green fireball in Australian sky identified as 'one hell of a meteor'

May 12 (UPI) -- Astronomy experts in Western Australia said a bright green light that illuminated the early morning sky over the state was actually "one hell of a meteor."

Witnesses ranging from Perth to the Goldfields reported seeing a bright light streaking across the sky around 6 a.m. Sunday, and some caught the green and orange fireball on camera.

Matthew Woods from Perth Observatory told 9News the fireball was "one hell of a meteor" ranging in size from a cricket ball to a basketball.

"That was very nice, nice little surprise for Mother's Day," he said.

Woods said the meteor was likely composed of iron that caught fire while entering the atmosphere.

"And that's where you're getting to see that lovely green, orange glow," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

He said experts are currently working to try to determine whether any remnants of the meteor made it to earth in the outback.