Trending
Odd News
May 12, 2025 / 2:24 PM

Bright green fireball in Australian sky identified as 'one hell of a meteor'

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

May 12 (UPI) -- Astronomy experts in Western Australia said a bright green light that illuminated the early morning sky over the state was actually "one hell of a meteor."

Witnesses ranging from Perth to the Goldfields reported seeing a bright light streaking across the sky around 6 a.m. Sunday, and some caught the green and orange fireball on camera.

Matthew Woods from Perth Observatory told 9News the fireball was "one hell of a meteor" ranging in size from a cricket ball to a basketball.

"That was very nice, nice little surprise for Mother's Day," he said.

Woods said the meteor was likely composed of iron that caught fire while entering the atmosphere.

"And that's where you're getting to see that lovely green, orange glow," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

He said experts are currently working to try to determine whether any remnants of the meteor made it to earth in the outback.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Zoo asks public to be on the lookout for escaped capybara
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Zoo asks public to be on the lookout for escaped capybara
May 12 (UPI) -- A zoo in eastern China is asking for the public's help to locate an escaped capybara that has been on the loose for more than 40 days.
Baby raccoons rescued from inside wall at San Francisco's Chase Center
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Baby raccoons rescued from inside wall at San Francisco's Chase Center
May 12 (UPI) -- San Francisco Animal Care and Control officers were called out to Chase Center to rescue a family of three baby raccoons found stuck in a wall.
New Zealand cyclist collides with goat during Giro d'Italia
Odd News // 3 hours ago
New Zealand cyclist collides with goat during Giro d'Italia
May 12 (UPI) -- A New Zealand cyclist competing in Europe's Giro d'Italia had a near brush with disaster when a stray goat collided with his leg and back wheel -- and the moment was caught on camera.
'Randomly' selected scratch-off lottery ticket earns man $300,000
Odd News // 2 days ago
'Randomly' selected scratch-off lottery ticket earns man $300,000
May 9 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said he "randomly" selected a scratch-off lottery ticket that turned out to be a $300,000 winner.
Mother and son to receive graduate degrees on same day
Odd News // 3 days ago
Mother and son to receive graduate degrees on same day
May 9 (UPI) -- A mother and son are celebrating the run-up to Mother's Day by walking across the stage Friday to accept their master's degrees from Texas Christian University.
Cat stows away under hood of state senator's vehicle
Odd News // 3 days ago
Cat stows away under hood of state senator's vehicle
May 9 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in Pennsylvania came to the rescue of a stowaway cat found crying under the hood of a state senator's vehicle.
51,725 playing cards toppled like dominoes to break Guinness World Record
Odd News // 3 days ago
51,725 playing cards toppled like dominoes to break Guinness World Record
May 9 (UPI) -- A team of domino toppling experts joined forces with a window and door company to topple 51,725 playing cards like dominoes to break a Guinness World Record.
Dog rescued from Lake Michigan off Chicago beach
Odd News // 3 days ago
Dog rescued from Lake Michigan off Chicago beach
May 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters and police responded to a beach on the South Side of Chicago to rescue a dog stranded on a rock in Lake Michigan.
Irish player throws soccer ball more than 123 feet to set world record
Odd News // 4 days ago
Irish player throws soccer ball more than 123 feet to set world record
May 8 (UPI) -- An Irish soccer star with famously powerful throwing skills broke the Guinness World Record for the farthest distance soccer throw-in.
Flock of mystery sheep found wandering near Texas school
Odd News // 4 days ago
Flock of mystery sheep found wandering near Texas school
May 8 (UPI) -- Authorities in a Texas town are trying to determine the origins of a flock of sheep found wandering loose near an elementary school.

Trending Stories

New Zealand cyclist collides with goat during Giro d'Italia
New Zealand cyclist collides with goat during Giro d'Italia
Zoo asks public to be on the lookout for escaped capybara
Zoo asks public to be on the lookout for escaped capybara
Boy playing with mom's phone orders 70,000 Dum-Dum lollipops
Boy playing with mom's phone orders 70,000 Dum-Dum lollipops
51,725 playing cards toppled like dominoes to break Guinness World Record
51,725 playing cards toppled like dominoes to break Guinness World Record
Mother and son to receive graduate degrees on same day
Mother and son to receive graduate degrees on same day

Follow Us