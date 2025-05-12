May 12 (UPI) -- San Francisco Animal Care and Control officers were called out to Chase Center to rescue a family of three baby raccoons found stuck in a wall.

The organization said on social media that personnel responded to Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors and Golden State Valkyries, on a report of baby raccoons stuck in a wall.

Lt. Steph Ryer was able to extract the first two babies, but needed help from two more officers when the third raccoon's head remained stuck in the wall.

The officers changed the baby's position and pulled a tile piece out "as far as possible" and were able to free the young animal without injuring it.

The babies were taken to Yggdrasil Urban Wildlife Rescue for care and rehabilitation.