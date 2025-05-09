'Randomly' selected scratch-off lottery ticket earns man $300,000

May 9 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said he "randomly" selected a scratch-off lottery ticket that turned out to be a $300,000 winner.

The 58-year-old man told Michigan Lottery officials he bought his Safe Cracker Cashword ticket from Busch's on West Chicago Boulevard in Tecumseh.

"I play all of the different instant games, so Safe Cracker Cashword just happened to be the game I randomly picked out that day while I was at the store," the player said. "I scratched the barcode, scanned the ticket, and got a message to file a claim at the Lottery office, so that's when I went through and played the game."

The ticket turned out to be a top-prize winner.

"I couldn't believe it when I revealed 10 words for a $300,000 prize! It was a great feeling," the man said.

The winner said he plans to invest his prize money.