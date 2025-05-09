May 9 (UPI) -- A mother and son are celebrating the run-up to Mother's Day by walking across the stage Friday to accept their master's degrees from Texas Christian University.

The school announced its first-ever graduate-only ceremony on Friday will feature Kyle Fields accepting his Master of Liberal Arts degree and his mother, Brandi Fields, receiving her Executive Master of Business Administration degree.

"Sharing this moment with my son is something I never imagined," Brandi Fields said in a news release from the school. "We've supported each other through late nights and strict deadlines. To walk the stage together, especially on Mother's Day weekend, is an incredible and meaningful moment for our family."

She said her journey toward getting her graduate degree was a long one.

"Returning to the classroom after so many years was a challenge," she said. "But learning alongside experienced professionals from diverse backgrounds made it incredibly rewarding. The insights I gained from both professors and peers were invaluable."

Kyle Fields, who worked as an equipment manager for TCU Athletics, said he believes sports will be his future.

"Sports have always been a big part of my life," he said. "After graduation, I want to continue to work in the sports industry. The ultimate goal is to work for Nike."