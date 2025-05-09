Trending
Odd News
May 9, 2025 / 1:55 PM

Mother and son to receive graduate degrees on the same day

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

May 9 (UPI) -- A mother and son are celebrating the run-up to Mother's Day by walking across the stage Friday to accept their master's degrees from Texas Christian University.

The school announced its first-ever graduate-only ceremony on Friday will feature Kyle Fields accepting his Master of Liberal Arts degree and his mother, Brandi Fields, receiving her Executive Master of Business Administration degree.

"Sharing this moment with my son is something I never imagined," Brandi Fields said in a news release from the school. "We've supported each other through late nights and strict deadlines. To walk the stage together, especially on Mother's Day weekend, is an incredible and meaningful moment for our family."

She said her journey toward getting her graduate degree was a long one.

"Returning to the classroom after so many years was a challenge," she said. "But learning alongside experienced professionals from diverse backgrounds made it incredibly rewarding. The insights I gained from both professors and peers were invaluable."

Kyle Fields, who worked as an equipment manager for TCU Athletics, said he believes sports will be his future.

"Sports have always been a big part of my life," he said. "After graduation, I want to continue to work in the sports industry. The ultimate goal is to work for Nike."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Cat stows away under hood of state senator's vehicle
Odd News // 12 minutes ago
Cat stows away under hood of state senator's vehicle
May 9 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in Pennsylvania came to the rescue of a stowaway cat found crying under the hood of a state senator's vehicle.
51,725 playing cards toppled like dominoes to break Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 hour ago
51,725 playing cards toppled like dominoes to break Guinness World Record
May 9 (UPI) -- A team of domino toppling experts joined forces with a window and door company to topple 51,725 playing cards like dominoes to break a Guinness World Record.
Dog rescued from Lake Michigan off Chicago beach
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Dog rescued from Lake Michigan off Chicago beach
May 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters and police responded to a beach on the South Side of Chicago to rescue a dog stranded on a rock in Lake Michigan.
Irish player throws soccer ball more than 123 feet to set world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Irish player throws soccer ball more than 123 feet to set world record
May 8 (UPI) -- An Irish soccer star with famously powerful throwing skills broke the Guinness World Record for the farthest distance soccer throw-in.
Flock of mystery sheep found wandering near Texas school
Odd News // 1 day ago
Flock of mystery sheep found wandering near Texas school
May 8 (UPI) -- Authorities in a Texas town are trying to determine the origins of a flock of sheep found wandering loose near an elementary school.
Authorities searching for ocelot on the loose in Jamaica
Odd News // 1 day ago
Authorities searching for ocelot on the loose in Jamaica
May 8 (UPI) -- The Jamaica Defense Force said an escaped animal initially reported to be a tiger cub is actually an ocelot, a wildcat native to the Americas and Caribbean islands.
Bear wanders into Ohio apiary, eats entire beehive
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear wanders into Ohio apiary, eats entire beehive
May 8 (UPI) -- An Ohio beekeeper received an alert from his surveillance cameras that showed his apiary being raided by another local resident: a bear.
Cat lost for three years turns up at McDonald's 10 miles from home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cat lost for three years turns up at McDonald's 10 miles from home
May 7 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman whose cat disappeared in 2022 was reunited with her beloved pet when he turned up three years later outside a McDonald's 10 miles from home.
'Wild hair' leads North Carolina man to $1 million lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Wild hair' leads North Carolina man to $1 million lottery prize
May 7 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said "a wild hair" led to his winning a $1 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Loose kangaroo captured in Florida, origins a mystery
Odd News // 2 days ago
Loose kangaroo captured in Florida, origins a mystery
May 7 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida said a kangaroo caught on camera hopping down the middle of an Osceola County road has been captured, but its origins remain a mystery.

Trending Stories

Baseball-loving birds cause 'duck delay' in Minor League game
Baseball-loving birds cause 'duck delay' in Minor League game
Boy playing with mom's phone orders 70,000 Dum-Dum lollipops
Boy playing with mom's phone orders 70,000 Dum-Dum lollipops
Irish player throws soccer ball more than 123 feet to set world record
Irish player throws soccer ball more than 123 feet to set world record
Flock of mystery sheep found wandering near Texas school
Flock of mystery sheep found wandering near Texas school
Bear wanders into Ohio apiary, eats entire beehive
Bear wanders into Ohio apiary, eats entire beehive

Follow Us