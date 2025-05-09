Trending
Odd News
May 9, 2025 / 1:43 PM

Cat stows away under hood of state senator's vehicle

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
An animal control officer in Middletown Township, Pa., came to the rescue of a cat found hiding under the hood of a Pennsylvania state senator's vehicle. Photo courtesy of the Middletown Township Police Department/Facebook
An animal control officer in Middletown Township, Pa., came to the rescue of a cat found hiding under the hood of a Pennsylvania state senator's vehicle. Photo courtesy of the Middletown Township Police Department/Facebook

May 9 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in Pennsylvania came to the rescue of a stowaway cat found crying under the hood of a state senator's vehicle.

The Middletown Township Police Department said on social media that state Sen. Frank Farry, R-District 6, was driving this week when he "heard an animal crying" under the hood of his vehicle.

He looked under the hood and caught a glimpse of a "naughty kitty cat stowaway" hiding in the engine compartment.

An animal control officer "was able to coax out the kitty, who was completely uninjured," the post said.

The cat was taken to Women's Animal Shelter in Bensalem while officials attempt to find its owner.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Mother and son to receive graduate degrees on the same day
Odd News // 11 minutes ago
Mother and son to receive graduate degrees on the same day
May 9 (UPI) -- A mother and son are celebrating the run-up to Mother's Day by walking across the stage Friday to accept their master's degrees from Texas Christian University.
51,725 playing cards toppled like dominoes to break Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 hour ago
51,725 playing cards toppled like dominoes to break Guinness World Record
May 9 (UPI) -- A team of domino toppling experts joined forces with a window and door company to topple 51,725 playing cards like dominoes to break a Guinness World Record.
Dog rescued from Lake Michigan off Chicago beach
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Dog rescued from Lake Michigan off Chicago beach
May 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters and police responded to a beach on the South Side of Chicago to rescue a dog stranded on a rock in Lake Michigan.
Irish player throws soccer ball more than 123 feet to set world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Irish player throws soccer ball more than 123 feet to set world record
May 8 (UPI) -- An Irish soccer star with famously powerful throwing skills broke the Guinness World Record for the farthest distance soccer throw-in.
Flock of mystery sheep found wandering near Texas school
Odd News // 1 day ago
Flock of mystery sheep found wandering near Texas school
May 8 (UPI) -- Authorities in a Texas town are trying to determine the origins of a flock of sheep found wandering loose near an elementary school.
Authorities searching for ocelot on the loose in Jamaica
Odd News // 1 day ago
Authorities searching for ocelot on the loose in Jamaica
May 8 (UPI) -- The Jamaica Defense Force said an escaped animal initially reported to be a tiger cub is actually an ocelot, a wildcat native to the Americas and Caribbean islands.
Bear wanders into Ohio apiary, eats entire beehive
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear wanders into Ohio apiary, eats entire beehive
May 8 (UPI) -- An Ohio beekeeper received an alert from his surveillance cameras that showed his apiary being raided by another local resident: a bear.
Cat lost for three years turns up at McDonald's 10 miles from home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cat lost for three years turns up at McDonald's 10 miles from home
May 7 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman whose cat disappeared in 2022 was reunited with her beloved pet when he turned up three years later outside a McDonald's 10 miles from home.
'Wild hair' leads North Carolina man to $1 million lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Wild hair' leads North Carolina man to $1 million lottery prize
May 7 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said "a wild hair" led to his winning a $1 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Loose kangaroo captured in Florida, origins a mystery
Odd News // 2 days ago
Loose kangaroo captured in Florida, origins a mystery
May 7 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida said a kangaroo caught on camera hopping down the middle of an Osceola County road has been captured, but its origins remain a mystery.

Trending Stories

Baseball-loving birds cause 'duck delay' in Minor League game
Baseball-loving birds cause 'duck delay' in Minor League game
Boy playing with mom's phone orders 70,000 Dum-Dum lollipops
Boy playing with mom's phone orders 70,000 Dum-Dum lollipops
Irish player throws soccer ball more than 123 feet to set world record
Irish player throws soccer ball more than 123 feet to set world record
Flock of mystery sheep found wandering near Texas school
Flock of mystery sheep found wandering near Texas school
Bear wanders into Ohio apiary, eats entire beehive
Bear wanders into Ohio apiary, eats entire beehive

Follow Us