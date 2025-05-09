May 9 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in Pennsylvania came to the rescue of a stowaway cat found crying under the hood of a state senator's vehicle.

The Middletown Township Police Department said on social media that state Sen. Frank Farry, R-District 6, was driving this week when he "heard an animal crying" under the hood of his vehicle.

He looked under the hood and caught a glimpse of a "naughty kitty cat stowaway" hiding in the engine compartment.

An animal control officer "was able to coax out the kitty, who was completely uninjured," the post said.

The cat was taken to Women's Animal Shelter in Bensalem while officials attempt to find its owner.