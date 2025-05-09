May 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters and police responded to a beach on the South Side of Chicago to rescue a dog stranded on a rock in Lake Michigan.

Emergency responders were called to Calumet Beach to rescue the dog on Wednesday after the canine was spotted on a rock off a breakwater near 100th Street.

The rescue teams used ladders to reach the dog and were able to escort it to shallow water, where it was able to walk back to shore.

It was unclear how the dog came to be stranded on the rock.

The dog was taken to animal control to be assessed by a veterinarian.