51,725 playing cards toppled like dominoes to break Guinness World Record

May 9 (UPI) -- A team of domino toppling experts joined forces with a window and door company to topple 51,725 playing cards like dominoes to break a Guinness World Record.

Foshan Sunhohi Smart Home Technology Co. assembled the "Ultimate Space" facility using wind-proof windows designed to prevent even the slightest breeze from bringing the attempt to a premature end.

Wang Lei's Domino World, a team that already held seven Guinness World Records titles, then set about the task of setting up the 51,725 playing cards balanced on their sides.

The team faced setbacks including a premature collapse on April 9 and a second incident while attempting to reset the cards on April 10.

The cards, arranged in the shape of Foshan Sunhohi's logo, mascot and other motifs, held their positions inside the Ultimate Space on the day of the attempt April 11, even when the outside of the transparent structure was subjected to simulated typhoon conditions.

The cards were toppled as planned, earning the Guinness World Records title for the most playing cards toppled in a domino fashion.