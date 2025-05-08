Trending
May 8, 2025 / 1:27 PM

Flock of mystery sheep found wandering near Texas school

By Ben Hooper
Police in Leander, Texas, are trying to find the owner of a flock of sheep found wandering near Tarvin Elementary School. Photo courtesy of the Leander Police Department/Facebook
May 8 (UPI) -- Authorities in a Texas town are trying to determine the origins of a flock of sheep found wandering loose near an elementary school.

The Leander Police Department shared photos on social media showing more than a dozen sheep loitering on a sidewalk and walking across a road.

Police said the sheep were found unaccompanied near Tarvin Elementary School in Leander.

"Do ewe know where your sheep are?" police quipped in the post. "We called Little Bo Peep, she said she found her sheep, and these are not part of her flock."

Investigators are now trying to determine where the sheep came from so they can be returned home.

Police asked anyone who is missing their sheep -- or might know of someone who is -- to contacted Leander Animal Services.

