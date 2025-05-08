May 8 (UPI) -- An Irish soccer star with famously powerful throwing skills broke the Guinness World Record for the farthest distance soccer throw-in.

Megan Campbell, 31, a player for the London City Lionesses, based in Kent, England, performed an overhead throw and launched a soccer ball a distance of 123 feet and 2 inches to claim the title.

Her throw was nearby twice the length of a bowling alley lane, and more than 40 feet farther than the length of a blue whale.

Campbell had to beat Guinness World Records' goal of 114 feet and 9 inches to become the first woman to hold the female version of the record.

"I think my record might stand for about a week until someone gets hold of the information," Campbell joked.

Campbell said she won't be upset to lose the title -- in fact, she welcomes it.

"It's an amazing achievement for me personally to have that now, as the first ever. But ultimately you want someone to beat you, I want someone to be more successful than me because then that means I've put another player in a better place," she said.

"You've got to be someone that people can look up to and want to achieve things from, so of course I want someone to go on and beat my record."