Trending
Odd News
May 8, 2025 / 11:39 AM

Bear wanders into Ohio apiary, eats entire beehive

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

May 8 (UPI) -- An Ohio beekeeper received an alert from his surveillance cameras that showed his apiary being raided by another local resident: a bear.

Jeff Bonner, who has been beekeeping for just over a year in Bazetta Township, said his motion-activated cameras alerted him to activity around his hives.

"I looked at my bee cameras and I thought, 'Holy smokes, there's a bear in my bees,'" he told WKBN-TV.

Bonner rushed to his apiary, but found the bear was already gone -- along with one of his hives.

"I found the hive way out there in the woods. The frames I found were basically clean. It looks like he ate the frame, the wax that was there, and the bees. Everything was gone," Bonner told WFMJ-TV.

He said the hive had been home to 10,000-50,000 bees.

"He literally ate a whole hive of bees," Bonner said.

Bonner alerted the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, which advised him to increase his security.

He said his new measures include more cameras and a homemade electric fence.

"[The wildlife officer] recommended putting peanut butter on it, so if he licks it or sniffs it and gets shocked in the face. That tends to make them hesitant to go to the fence. Otherwise, they're pretty stubborn, they'll take the shock to get to the honey," Bonner said.

Bonner said he will remain vigilant.

"He's full and he knows where the honey is," Bonner said. "He'll be back because he knows there's food here."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Cat lost for three years turns up at McDonald's 10 miles from home
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Cat lost for three years turns up at McDonald's 10 miles from home
May 7 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman whose cat disappeared in 2022 was reunited with her beloved pet when he turned up three years later outside a McDonald's 10 miles from home.
'Wild hair' leads North Carolina man to $1 million lottery prize
Odd News // 20 hours ago
'Wild hair' leads North Carolina man to $1 million lottery prize
May 7 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said "a wild hair" led to his winning a $1 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Loose kangaroo captured in Florida, origins a mystery
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Loose kangaroo captured in Florida, origins a mystery
May 7 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida said a kangaroo caught on camera hopping down the middle of an Osceola County road has been captured, but its origins remain a mystery.
Texas cat leaps more than 8 feet into record books
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Texas cat leaps more than 8 feet into record books
May 7 (UPI) -- A high-flying Texas cat earned a Guinness World Record by leaping a distance of 8 feet and 5 inches.
98 iguana eggs removed from a single yard in Florida
Odd News // 1 day ago
98 iguana eggs removed from a single yard in Florida
May 7 (UPI) -- Reptile wranglers in Florida said they believe they set a new local record for the Miami area when they removed 98 iguana eggs from a single yard.
Bear opens unlocked vehicle door, roots around for food
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear opens unlocked vehicle door, roots around for food
May 7 (UPI) -- A home security camera in Colorado captured the moment a bear opened the door to a parked car and climbed inside to root around for food.
Firefighters climb into storm drain to rescue trapped kitten
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighters climb into storm drain to rescue trapped kitten
May 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Colorado came to the rescue of a kitten that found itself stuck in a "tight spot" -- a storm drain.
Woman wins $50,000 lottery prize using mom's birthday numbers
Odd News // 1 day ago
Woman wins $50,000 lottery prize using mom's birthday numbers
May 6 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said memories of her mother led to her winning $50,000 from a Pick 5 lottery drawing.
Loose kangaroo caught on video hopping down Florida road
Odd News // 1 day ago
Loose kangaroo caught on video hopping down Florida road
May 6 (UPI) -- A Florida resident captured video when she came across something unusual -- a kangaroo hopping down the middle of a road.
Tennessee Zoo's escaped peacock found in resident's backyard
Odd News // 1 day ago
Tennessee Zoo's escaped peacock found in resident's backyard
May 6 (UPI) -- A peacock that wandered away from his home at Tennessee's Chattanooga Zoo was found in a nearby resident's backyard the following day, officials said.

Trending Stories

Boy playing with mom's phone orders 70,000 Dum-Dum lollipops
Boy playing with mom's phone orders 70,000 Dum-Dum lollipops
Baseball-loving birds cause 'duck delay' in Minor League game
Baseball-loving birds cause 'duck delay' in Minor League game
98 iguana eggs removed from a single yard in Florida
98 iguana eggs removed from a single yard in Florida
Cat lost for three years turns up at McDonald's 10 miles from home
Cat lost for three years turns up at McDonald's 10 miles from home
Texas cat leaps more than 8 feet into record books
Texas cat leaps more than 8 feet into record books

Follow Us