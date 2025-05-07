'Wild hair' leads North Carolina man to $1 million lottery prize

May 7 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said "a wild hair" led to his winning a $1 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Whiteville resident Kenneth Formyduval told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he got off work Friday night and felt an unexplained urge to buy a lottery ticket.
"I just got a wild hair and decided to buy one," he said. "Something just told me to get that ticket."
Formyduval selected a $30 MAX-A-MILLION ticket from the Minuteman Food Mart on South Madison Street in Whiteville.
He said it was a pleasant surprise to uncover a $1 million top prize.
"It was like a once-in-a-lifetime dream," he said.
Formyduval said the first person he told about his win was a coworker.
"He gave me a fist bump," he said.
Formyduval said his winnings will go toward paying off his truck and possibly buying a house.