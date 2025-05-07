Trending
Odd News
May 7, 2025 / 3:31 PM

'Wild hair' leads North Carolina man to $1 million lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
Kenneth Formyduval said an unexplainable urge to buy a lottery ticket earned him a $1 million prize. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery
Kenneth Formyduval said an unexplainable urge to buy a lottery ticket earned him a $1 million prize. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

May 7 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said "a wild hair" led to his winning a $1 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Whiteville resident Kenneth Formyduval told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he got off work Friday night and felt an unexplained urge to buy a lottery ticket.

"I just got a wild hair and decided to buy one," he said. "Something just told me to get that ticket."

Formyduval selected a $30 MAX-A-MILLION ticket from the Minuteman Food Mart on South Madison Street in Whiteville.

He said it was a pleasant surprise to uncover a $1 million top prize.

"It was like a once-in-a-lifetime dream," he said.

Formyduval said the first person he told about his win was a coworker.

"He gave me a fist bump," he said.

Formyduval said his winnings will go toward paying off his truck and possibly buying a house.

