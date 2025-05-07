May 7 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida said a kangaroo caught on camera hopping down the middle of an Osceola County road has been captured, but its origins remain a mystery.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said multiple calls came in reporting a kangaroo on the loose in St. Cloud about 5 p.m. Monday.

Kaila Mullins captured video of the kangaroo hopping down the middle of Hickory Tree Road before going under a fence into some nearby farmland.

The FWC said a search was launched for the marsupial and an investigator located the kangaroo hiding in a thicket in the area.

"It was safely chemically immobilized," the FWC said in a statement provided to WESH-TV.

The kangaroo was examined by a veterinarian and found to be healthy and uninjured. It was taken to a licensed facility with experience caring for kangaroos.

The FWC said the owner of the animal has not yet been identified.