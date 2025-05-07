May 7 (UPI) -- A home security camera in Colorado captured the moment a bear opened the door to a parked car and climbed inside to root around for food.

The video, recorded outside a home's garage on the northeast side of Breckenridge, shows the bear wander up to the parked car and use its paw to open the unlocked passenger-side front door.

The extent of the damage to the vehicle's interior was not clear.

The Town of Breckenridge Police Department issued a warning in late April that bear activity was on the rise in the area.

"Don't get caught off guard, spring will be here before you know it and so will the bears," the department said on social media. "Please have your trash cans secured and keep your vehicle doors locked."