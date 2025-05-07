98 iguana eggs removed from a single yard in Florida

May 7 (UPI) -- Reptile wranglers in Florida said they believe they set a new local record for the Miami area when they removed 98 iguana eggs from a single yard.

Humane Iguana Control said personnel responded to a home in the Miami suburb Palmetto Bay on a report of iguanas burrowing in the yard.

"We removed 98 eggs," Michael Ronquillo, owner of Humane Iguana Control, told WOFL-TV. "Three female iguanas had nested in burrows that were all interconnected, and each had laid her own clutch."

The business said officials believe the egg collection could be a new local record.

"It's the most eggs we've ever removed from a single site," Ronquillo said. "We couldn't find another case of that many being pulled out at once."

Iguanas are considered to be an invasive species in Florida.

"By preventing a significant new infestation, we not only protected this neighborhood from potential damage but also mitigated health risks," Humane Iguana Control said on social media. "The homeowner was initially shocked by the discovery but ultimately relieved and grateful for our team's success in locating and removing all the eggs."