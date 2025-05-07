Trending
Odd News
May 7, 2025 / 12:31 PM

Texas cat leaps more than 8 feet into record books

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

May 7 (UPI) -- A high-flying Texas cat earned a Guinness World Record by leaping a distance of 8 feet and 5 inches.

Oscar, a 7-year-old cat belonging to Dallas man Theodore Shiells, officially took the Guinness World Records title for the longest jump by a cat.

Shiells said Oscar started out with tricks like sitting, begging and fetching, and about two years ago the feline started to show an interest in jumping tricks.

"Beginning with a jump of just a few inches, he soon progressed to a few feet, and then through a hoop. This was very cute, of course, but there was not the slightest thought at this of a world record," Shiells told Guinness World Records.

Shiells said it took two years of training and more than 1,000 practice jumps for Oscar to break the record.

"It was not until Oscar's jumps reached about five feet that it even occurred to us to look up whether there was a world record. When we found out it was 2.3 meters [about 7.5 feet], we first thought beating it would be impossible," the cat's owner said. "But since Oscar liked 'air time,' we decided: 'Let's go for it!'"

Shiells said Oscar isn't the only talented cat in the family -- his adopted sister, August Ray, is at home on the water and often competes against dogs in surfing competitions.

Read More

Latest Headlines

98 iguana eggs removed from a single yard in Florida
Odd News // 1 hour ago
98 iguana eggs removed from a single yard in Florida
May 7 (UPI) -- Reptile wranglers in Florida said they believe they set a new local record for the Miami area when they removed 98 iguana eggs from a single yard.
Bear opens unlocked vehicle door, roots around for food
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Bear opens unlocked vehicle door, roots around for food
May 7 (UPI) -- A home security camera in Colorado captured the moment a bear opened the door to a parked car and climbed inside to root around for food.
Firefighters climb into storm drain to rescue trapped kitten
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Firefighters climb into storm drain to rescue trapped kitten
May 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Colorado came to the rescue of a kitten that found itself stuck in a "tight spot" -- a storm drain.
Woman wins $50,000 lottery prize using mom's birthday numbers
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Woman wins $50,000 lottery prize using mom's birthday numbers
May 6 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said memories of her mother led to her winning $50,000 from a Pick 5 lottery drawing.
Loose kangaroo caught on video hopping down Florida road
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Loose kangaroo caught on video hopping down Florida road
May 6 (UPI) -- A Florida resident captured video when she came across something unusual -- a kangaroo hopping down the middle of a road.
Tennessee Zoo's escaped peacock found in resident's backyard
Odd News // 1 day ago
Tennessee Zoo's escaped peacock found in resident's backyard
May 6 (UPI) -- A peacock that wandered away from his home at Tennessee's Chattanooga Zoo was found in a nearby resident's backyard the following day, officials said.
Emu escapes trailer on Pennsylvania highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Emu escapes trailer on Pennsylvania highway
May 6 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania State Police troopers became amateur bird wranglers when a large emu escaped from a trailer and hit the highway.
Boy playing with mom's phone orders 70,000 Dum-Dum lollipops
Odd News // 1 day ago
Boy playing with mom's phone orders 70,000 Dum-Dum lollipops
May 6 (UPI) -- A Kentucky woman said her young son was playing with her phone during the weekend and secretly placed an Amazon order for 70,000 Dum-Dum lollipops -- a total purchase of about $4,200.
Former student returns college library books checked out 20 years earlier
Odd News // 1 day ago
Former student returns college library books checked out 20 years earlier
May 5 (UPI) -- Librarians at the University of Oxford's Lady Margaret Hall college said "all is forgiven" after a former student returned three books that were 20 years overdue.
Two drivers caught using dummies in Washington carpool lanes
Odd News // 1 day ago
Two drivers caught using dummies in Washington carpool lanes
May 5 (UPI) -- The Washington State Patrol said two drivers were caught using dummies to illegally drive in carpool lanes in the space of just a few days.

Trending Stories

Boy playing with mom's phone orders 70,000 Dum-Dum lollipops
Boy playing with mom's phone orders 70,000 Dum-Dum lollipops
Firefighters climb into storm drain to rescue trapped kitten
Firefighters climb into storm drain to rescue trapped kitten
Wandering bull takes parked scooter for a joyride
Wandering bull takes parked scooter for a joyride
Emu escapes trailer on Pennsylvania highway
Emu escapes trailer on Pennsylvania highway
Two drivers caught using dummies in Washington carpool lanes
Two drivers caught using dummies in Washington carpool lanes

Follow Us