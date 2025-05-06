Woman wins $50,000 lottery prize using mom's birthday numbers

May 6 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said memories of her mother led to her winning $50,000 from a Pick 5 lottery drawing.

The Frederick County woman told Maryland Lottery officials the ticket she bought for the April 29 drawing at Carroll Fuel in Damascus bore a set of numbers that are close to her heart.

"I've been thinking about my mom recently, more so than I usually do," the player said. "It gave me the idea to use some numbers from her birthday for my Pick 5 numbers."

The player said she checked the results from the drawing and was shocked.

"It really was unbelievable. I went from joy to doubt and back again," she recalled.

The winner said her prize money comes at the perfect time.

"We have some bills coming due soon," she said. "This takes care of all of them and then some."