May 6, 2025 / 1:52 PM

Loose kangaroo caught on video hopping down Florida road

By Ben Hooper
May 6 (UPI) -- A Florida resident captured video when she came across something unusual -- a kangaroo hopping down the middle of a road.

Kaila Mullins captured footage of the Australian animal hopping through Hickory Tree Road in St. Cloud on Monday.

"It must have stayed there for a solid minute or two, just hopping in front of me, not wanting to go anywhere before it went off and dove under the fence to get into the farmland," Mullins told WOFL-TV.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said authorities are aware of a loose kangaroo in the area, but its owner has not yet been identified. The state keeps records of all owners of kangaroos and similar exotic animals, but has not yet determined whether the marsupial escaped from a licensed owner.

The sighting came about a week after a kangaroo wandered onto Interstate 85 between Tuskegee and Auburn in Macon County, Ala., April 29. The animal in that incident caused lengthy traffic delays and one collision before being tranquilized and returned to its home at a petting zoo.

