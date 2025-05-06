May 6 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania State Police troopers became amateur bird wranglers when a large emu escaped from a trailer and hit the highway.

The PSP said the large bird, which some witnesses initially mistook for an ostrich, escaped from a trailer about 2 p.m. Monday on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in King of Prussia.

The emu made its way to Interstate 76, where Pennsylvania Department of Transportation traffic cameras recorded troopers wrangling the large Australian bird off the highway.

Troopers kept the emu contained until its owner arrived on the scene to return it to the trailer.

No injuries were reported from the flightless animal's time on the loose.