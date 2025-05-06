Trending
May 6, 2025 / 10:47 AM

Boy playing with mom's phone orders 70,000 Dum-Dum lollipops

By Ben Hooper
May 6 (UPI) -- A Kentucky woman said her young son was playing with her phone during the weekend and secretly placed an Amazon order for 70,000 Dum-Dum lollipops -- a total purchase of about $4,200.

Lexington resident Holly LaFavers said on social media that she was shocked to discover 30 cases of Dum-Dums on her doorstep, each containing 2,340 pieces of candy.

LaFavers' son, Liam, who is in second grade, admitted he had placed an order for suckers while playing with her phone during the weekend.

Each case of Dum-Dums retails for $130, making Liam's total purchase about $4,200.

Amazon initially agreed to allow LaFavers to return eight of the 30 cases, so she started attempting to sell the others to friends and neighbors. She later said in an update that "after a long day of working with the bank and talking to a few news stations" Amazon contacted her and agreed to refund the entire purchase.

"THANK YOU to everyone that offered to buy a box to help us," she wrote. "I will be happy to get you what you 'ordered' or donate them to a charity of your choice."

