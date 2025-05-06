Trending
May 6, 2025 / 4:16 PM

Firefighters climb into storm drain to rescue trapped kitten

By Ben Hooper
May 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Colorado came to the rescue of a kitten that found itself stuck in a "tight spot" -- a storm drain.

The Grand Junction Fire Department shared photos on social media showing the rescue of the wet -- but uninjured -- feline.

"This curious kitten found itself in a tight spot -- stuck deep in a storm drain. But thanks to the quick action of good samaritans, Grand Junction Police Department Animal Control and your Grand Junction Fire Department, this furry friend made it out safe and sound," the post said.

The photos show rescuers removing the cast iron grate and climbing down into the storm drain to bring the kitten back up to solid ground.

"It's moments like these that show the strength of our community and the power of teamwork," the department said. "Whether it's people or pets, we're always ready to help."

