May 6 (UPI) -- A peacock that wandered away from his home at Tennessee's Chattanooga Zoo was found in a nearby resident's backyard the following day, officials said.

The zoo said on social media that two of the facility's free-roaming peacocks made it past the perimeter fence and exited zoo grounds, but one was quickly recaptured by animal care staff.

The other feathered fugitive was found the following day "across the street from the zoo in the backyard of a nearby residence," the zoo said.

"A big thank you to Eric Spear for spotting him and letting us know where he had gone," officials wrote.

The zoo said its peafowl are allowed to roam freely on zoo grounds, but are contained by the facility's perimeter fence. Officials said the birds have only rarely ventured past the fence in the 40 years they have been allowed to roam, making the escape a "very unusual occurrence."