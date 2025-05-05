Trending
Odd News
May 5, 2025 / 11:19 AM

Wandering bull takes parked scooter for a joyride

By Ben Hooper


May 5 (UPI) -- A security camera on a street in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, India, captured the moment a wandering bull took a parked scooter for a spin.

The video shows the stray bull investigating the white scooter before putting its front legs onto the seat.

The bull rolls the scooter out into the road while passers-by dash out of its path.

The attempted joyride comes to an abrupt end when the bull crashes the scooter into a nearby gate, causing the vehicle to fall onto its side. The animal, which did not appear injured, casually walks away from the scene.

