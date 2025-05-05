Baseball-loving birds cause 'duck delay' in Minor League game

May 5 (UPI) -- A Minor League Baseball game in Missouri was delayed when a pair of ducks decided to land on the field and go for a walk during the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Springfield Cardinals, a Double-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals in the Texas League's North Division, shared a video showing the "duck delay" during Saturday's game.

The video shows a pair of ducks wandering casually around the field during the team's game against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, a Kansas City Royals affiliate team.

One of the ducks flew away on its own, but the other insisted on remaining on the field, despite efforts by field crews to shoo it away.

The duck eventually waddled off the field when crews opened a gate in the outfield, eliciting cheers from the crowd.

The Cardinals ended up losing their third consecutive game with a score of 5-4.