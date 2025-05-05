Trending
May 5, 2025 / 1:23 PM

Former student returns college library books checked out 20 years earlier

By Ben Hooper
May 5 (UPI) -- Librarians at the University of Oxford's Lady Margaret Hall college said "all is forgiven" after a former student returned three books that were 20 years overdue.

The British college said on social media that the books -- Philip Stubbes' Anatomy of Abuses, William Pierce's An Historical Introduction to the Marprelate Tracts and Robert S. Paul's The Lord Protector: Religion and Politics in the Life of Oliver Cromwell -- were returned along with an apologetic note from a former student.

The enclosed handwritten note said the former student had checked the books out as an undergraduate student 20 years ago and were recently rediscovered while they were sorting through boxes of books.

"Please forgive me," the note said.

The post said librarians were grateful for the return.

"Better 20 years late than never," officials wrote. "This note and three overdue LMH Library books were delivered to our librarian this week. Thanks to the sender for getting them back home in the end -- all is forgiven!"

