South Carolina man thought $1M lotto win was a prank

May 2 (UPI) -- A Columbia, S.C., man initially thought it was a joke when the South Carolina Education Lottery called to tell him he had won $1 million.

He hung up and called his wife, who was on her way home. When she arrived, he told her he might be a millionaire.

Her response was, "Oh, come on."

The couple didn't believe the news until they visited the Lottery's Claims Center and received a check for the full amount.

The man won the prize in the Royal Millions Second-Chance Promotion. Players were able to submit both winning and non-winning scratch-offs for a chance at the top prize.

"It's unbelievable," the man told lottery officials. "It's more money than I have ever seen in my life."

Recently, a 60-year-old Michigan man won $6 million from a scratch-off ticket after playing the lottery for more than 40 years. He said he would use the money towards his savings and a vacation.